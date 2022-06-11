Dear Editor: A woman’s right to access safe and legal abortion is fundamental, protected in law for 50 years.
Now, a politicized, out-of-touch majority on the U.S. Supreme Court will take away that right. A significant majority of Americans support abortion rights and the law as it now stands. Apart from our anger and fear — anger at how this decision was engineered and fear about what comes next — we must ask: What can we do?
We must recognize that this decision will not stop abortions but will make them unsafe and inaccessible. Those most affected will be families without resources. The poverty gap in America will continue to widen.
Make no mistake, the U.S. Supreme Court has a super-majority of politicians in robes. In overturning Roe, their harsh rhetoric reveals their intent to impose personal preferences rather than uphold the Constitution. There are more awful decisions to come.
Right now, abortion remains legal in Wisconsin. We must vote to re-elect Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, and send pro-choice legislators to the statehouse. I am running for state Assembly to fight for the rights that we have and cannot surrender. Let’s get to work!
Anna Halverson
Candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 80