Dear Editor: The hiring of Luke Fickell as head coach was the right decision.

The Big 10 is changing and each school must evaluate their team and coaching staff going forward. The money involved in college athletics has grown substantially, and successful football programs are normally the driver for the entire athletic program. Wisconsin must return its football team to its winning ways so that top players will want to come to Wisconsin.

Luke Fickell will lead this effort, and I see success coming quickly with him as head coach. Congrats to the UW on making this decision. Go Badgers!

Dave Memmel

Rochester, New York

