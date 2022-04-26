Dear Editor: Since both the federal and state supreme courts see no need for fair voting districts, perhaps then the state should pursue cutting the number of state Assembly representatives.
The state Constitution requires a minimum of 74 districts. Currently there are 99.
In cutting 25 districts just think of how much money can be saved via the elimination of the legislators, their staffs and the cost of per diem, also known as the Scott Fitzgerald annual award.
The best part would then force the voting districts to be redrawn since the courts refuse to do it. And since the state Republicans are so budget conscious and concerned about “the hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin,“ they should be in support of these changes.
It would be a win-win. Save a lot of money, maybe even enough to offset some of the costs of both the Foxconn and Gableman debacles.
And change the voting districts conceived in a shadowy law office some 10 plus years ago.
Letting the voters pick their legislators. What a novel idea!
Randy O’Connell
Evansville