Dear Editor: So it's official. A corpse has more rights than me, and a fetus has more rights than an already born, living child.
If someone has a heart disease that necessitates a heart transplant, and there is a perfectly compatible heart in a person who has just passed away, than surely that heart will be used to save the living person, right? Not necessarily. If the deceased person did not give express permission to be an organ donor before passing, the heart stays in their chest, even though it would save the living person's life. Yet my express denial of permission for my whole body to be used is completely disregarded.
If a living, out-of-the-womb child has a life-threatening illness, and the only way to save that child is a transfusion of blood from the only compatible person around, that person could not be compelled to donate that blood. Even if it was the only way to save that child's life, they could withhold consent. But my consent to donate my body to bring a fetus to term is apparently unimportant.
Criminalizing abortion does not give a fetus equal rights. It gives a fetus special rights over those who are already born.
Christina Bartell
Verona