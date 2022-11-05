Dear Editor: As someone who’s had a TIA, or mini-stroke, I empathize with U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s road to recovery after his stroke in May.
My situation was minor compared to his, but I didn’t know that at first. All I knew was that my speech was garbled for no apparent reason. I recovered, but understand Pennsylvania voters’ concern for Fetterman’s ability to govern.
Illinois’ former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk had a severe stroke in 2012 and was sidelined for almost a year. By 2016, he recovered enough to run for reelection, but lost.
There are many differences between these two races, one being the news coverage for both. Much has changed since 2012. Let’s remember that thanks to Kirk’s staff, legislative work still got done. We voters need to acknowledge that despite our misgivings about politicians, leaders of either party come together in a pinch.
The recent John Fetterman-Mehmet Oz debate reminded me of Republicans’ concern over President George H.W. Bush’s choice of Dan Quayle for his running mate. Quayle was deemed too inexperienced to be one heartbeat from the presidency, but If Quayle assumed the presidency, he would have been a figurehead, like a king. Kansas Sen. Robert Dole and Georgia Sam Nunn and a few others would have done the heavy governmental lifting.
Likewise, Fetterman’s team will have a plan if he wins. Meanwhile, voters need to ask what scares them most, Fetterman’s health or Oz as their senator.
Jim Newton
Itasca, Illinois