Dear Editor: The administration in Washington recently announced the pardon of 6,500 Americans convicted under federal law of simple possession of cannabis. This development is best understood not as a change of philosophy but rather a bow to reality. It is a tacit admission that our nation’s decades-long prohibition on cannabis hasn’t worked.
It should nevertheless serve as good news for freedom lovers. Sadly, it’s occurring at roughly the same time that Washington is looking to clamp down on other freedoms adult Americans should be able to enjoy without government interference. Everywhere you turn, the federal government is either placing or proposing restrictions or requirements on our medical choices, or lifestyle choices, or our consumer choices, like in the case of tobacco with regulatory proposals currently under consideration.
This picking and choosing of rights by the federal government creates double standards in the law, which in turn creates confusion, inconsistencies and spotty enforcement.
Worst of all, government overreach creates illicit underground markets for banned products that people want. This is where unregulated, sometimes dangerous, products can cause real harm to people.
Overregulation and unnecessary government encroachment into the personal decisions of adults demonstrates how out of touch the government is with the lives of everyday Americans. And as in the case of cannabis, governments occasionally backtrack to correct past mistakes.
Matt Sama
Waukesha