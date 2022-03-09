Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Legislature wasted nearly $700,000, given to former Justice Michael Gableman for a fake problem that didn’t need a solution. Gableman then pretended to “solve” said problem, wasting our hard-earned taxpayer dollars with a disturbing report.
Can I, as a taxpayer, get a full accounting of this madness to placate a former office-holder who now may be found treasonous? This same Legislature refuses to work with Gov. Tony Evers for the benefit of us taxpayers, and has refused to hold legislative sessions on our nearly $1 billion dollars. It could solve real problems in legislative special sessions on the following topics: unemployment (ask employers and unemployed what they need), public education (ask teachers and administrators what they need), gun control (ask the citizens of Wisconsin what we need), and BadgerCare (ask the seniors and low-wage working-class people what they need).
Since I am not represented until we get fair maps, my vote is wasted on gerrymandered Republican obstructionists. Get to work and do your job, or are you collecting unemployment?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville