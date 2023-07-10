Dear Editor: There were seven states where the MAGA Republicans planned to obstruct justice by submitting a list of fraudulent electors to overturn the election results.
There are possible problems for the 10 people involved in the charade. In the end it all boils down to “conspiracy to defraud the government.” They are being sued by two real electors and a voter. Attorney General Josh Kaul stood down and said the feds could deal with it, and they just might.
These people broke the law, plain and simple, but will they get an immunity deal like the eight fake electors in Georgia?
At the end of the day, what should be done is prosecute from the top to the bottom. The 10 fakes go right along with all the other fakes and frauds in the MAGA party and should be ashamed of their actions.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville