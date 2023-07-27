Letters logo

Dear Editor: The audacious scheme whereby a group of Republican officials concocted counterfeit documents to illegitimately claim Trump's victory is an egregious act that cannot be ignored, even if their efforts fell short.

This act is an affront, as the mere thought that these 10 individuals assumed they held superior wisdom compared to their 3.3 million fellow citizens is a criminal breach of trust. It is imperative that they face consequences for their attempt to subvert our democratic process.

The people of Wisconsin rightfully expect, and indeed deserve, more responsible and fair representation.

Mark Richmond

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.