Dear Editor: The audacious scheme whereby a group of Republican officials concocted counterfeit documents to illegitimately claim Trump's victory is an egregious act that cannot be ignored, even if their efforts fell short.
This act is an affront, as the mere thought that these 10 individuals assumed they held superior wisdom compared to their 3.3 million fellow citizens is a criminal breach of trust. It is imperative that they face consequences for their attempt to subvert our democratic process.
The people of Wisconsin rightfully expect, and indeed deserve, more responsible and fair representation.
Mark Richmond
Madison