Dear Editor: The Jan. 6 committee has shown us all that Donald Trump was behind the criminal conspiracy against the U.S. system of democracy to overturn the 2020 election.
He must be held accountable, and so must all of his accomplices, including members of Congress, particularly Sen. Ron Johnson, who recently was elected to another term. He should not have been allowed on the ballot.
Traitors like Johnson and the 10 false electors from Wisconsin and Michigan should be removed and all benefits and pensions cancelled. They should not be able to run for any future municipal, county, city, state or federal office again. This should also include the 15 Republicans from Wisconsin who signed a letter to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 5 urging him not to certify the 2020 election.
Attorney General Josh Kaul has a legal and ethical obligation to investigate those Wisconsin accomplices who tried to undermine our democracy and hold them accountable.
What these people tried to do is treasonous, yet they are allowed to remain in office and continue to work against our governor without any accountability for their treasonous actions.
Leland Wigg-Ninham
Madison