Dear Editor: The only thing worse for women than voting for Donald Trump in 2016 would be to not vote at all.
Voting gives women a voice in policy. While working for Hillary Clinton's campaign in Wisconsin, Sarah Godlewski was responsible for getting women to vote. But she unbelievably didn’t vote in the 2016 election in one of the closest elections of all time, giving us Donald Trump and his three terrible Supreme Court justices. It is unacceptable to not vote when there are many scared, young women under 18 who rely on the votes of adults to protect their rights.
During the 2016 election, I was not yet 18. I could not vote, but I could urge my parents to vote and vote in a way that would support me. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski did a disservice to all young women by not voting in 2016. She may feel remorseful now that the Supreme Court is possibly overturning Roe vs Wade, but that cannot change the decision she made. Now Wisconsin may revert back to laws that make abortion illegal once again.
I am truly fearful for my future as an openly queer woman in a country reverting back to a time when women like me were easily discriminated against. While I would love to see more women in office, they have to be ones I can trust. And by failing to vote and allowing Donald Trump to win, I cannot in good conscience support Sarah Godlewski.
Lillian Biolo Thompson
Appleton