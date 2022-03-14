Dear Editor: I came across a new term the other day: climate apartheid.
It is essentially the social injustice that is involved in climate change worldwide. According to Saleemul Hug, a U.N. spokesperson, "Climate change affects poor people more than rich people, and it's primarily caused by rich people's emissions." (And rich countries' emissions such as ours.)
The victims of climate change are, indeed, disproportionately people who are poor. And, understandably, it is even worse for people living in the many low-income countries across the globe.
Consider just one thread of global warming: coastal flooding. 37% of the world's population lives along coastlines. When super charged hurricanes hit, the poor are left destitute and waiting for relief, sometimes for years. The wealthy, on the other hand, have the means to rebuild or move elsewhere.
Unfortunately, catastrophic climate events will only intensify in the years to come, further impoverishing and displacing millions. Pope Francis has called the global failure to act on climate change "a brutal act of injustice toward the poor."
Greta Thunberg has also addressed the climate apartheid issue, among other things. I wholeheartedly agree with her outraged frustration at those in power and their refusal to act while we still have the smallest window of opportunity.
I have been campaigning for this country to put a price on carbon for nearly a decade. I can't fathom another decade of all talk and no action. Members of Congress need to summon the political will, and they need to hear from you repeatedly.
How frustrating to hear members of Congress pay lip service to climate legislation that might not go into effect for at least a decade.
Kelly Aanrud
Amherst Junction