Dear Editor: In response to "Memo to Robin Vos: Trains are not a partisan issue," Dec. 21.

I've said for years that an outer ring needs to take truck traffic headed for the Interstate from the Beltline (north of Mendota and north of Kegonsa). I've also been an advocate of using commuter rail from satellite communities to the Capitol Square.

I live in Oregon and watch the slightly used train tracks used for tanker storage when it would be perfect for commuter rail. We could fashion a stop at the newly reconstructed building that once housed Paisans, with access to Monona Terrace Convention Center. It would be ideal for the trains from Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee.

Linda Aten

Oregon

