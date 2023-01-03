Dear Editor: The idea of building affordable housing on the old Oscar Mayer site sounds on paper like a good one.
However, I am not sure that many people are aware that the apartments will be very close to the flight path of the new F-35 jets that are coming to town. These jets will create exponentially more noise than the existing jets at the airport. In fact, many people consider the areas near their flight paths to be unlivable.
It feels sad to me that in order to access affordable housing people will have to be subjected to this level of noise.
Dory Lightfoot
Madison