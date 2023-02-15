Dear Editors: By reading Jennifer Giegerich's Feb. 8, 2023, column on Joe Biden's climate policies in the Cap Times, I couldn't agree more with the points displayed in this article. As a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I believe that the extreme weather in Madison is a problem that is in great need of relevant policies to try to change.
The campus area of our university is not very flat. Some of the buildings are located on top of small hills, so students have to walk uphill. In the event of extreme weather, such as a snowstorm, hail or low temperatures, there will be large areas of ice on the roads, which makes it very difficult and even dangerous for most students to travel.
Last semester I slipped and fell in the middle of the road on the hill when I was going to take an exam. Luckily, there were no vehicles on the road at that time, otherwise a more serious accident could have happened. Extreme weather is like this for the average student, and it can be even more inconvenient for students with disabilities.
Therefore, I think Joe Biden, as well as relevant policymakers, should develop a clear climate policy to change this extreme weather or provide safer travel options for students.
Jingyi Wang
Madison