Letters logo

Dear Editor: As a lifelong educator and early childhood advocate, former principal and special education director and current School Board member, I am honored to endorse Andrew Hysell as a candidate for state Assembly in District 46.

Based on his deep experience as an attorney and policy analyst in the Wisconsin Legislature and U.S. Congress, I believe Hysell is the candidate we need to fight for the interests of our children, families and communities.

Hysell has successfully served constituents and advocated for a variety of important national policies and initiatives to address health and educational inequities facing our children. His experience includes fighting for legislation in support of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, advocating for public education in his role as vice president for Save the Children, directing the national Campaign for Healthy Kids, and serving as a board member for Reading Roadmap, a nonprofit focusing on early literacy skills.

Hysell will fight to protect our children as well as our freedoms and civil rights — especially a woman’s right to choose, our right to vote, our right to fair legislative districts, to marriage equality, and to environmental sustainability. He is a collaborative leader who has established partnerships with key allies, including Head Start, pre-K-12 public education and Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He has a record of getting things done.

Hysell is a man of vision, compassion, intelligence and grit. A vote for Hysell is an investment in the future of our state. Please consider voting for Andrew Hysell on Aug. 9.

Linda Leonhart

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.