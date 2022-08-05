Dear Editor: As a lifelong educator and early childhood advocate, former principal and special education director and current School Board member, I am honored to endorse Andrew Hysell as a candidate for state Assembly in District 46.
Based on his deep experience as an attorney and policy analyst in the Wisconsin Legislature and U.S. Congress, I believe Hysell is the candidate we need to fight for the interests of our children, families and communities.
Hysell has successfully served constituents and advocated for a variety of important national policies and initiatives to address health and educational inequities facing our children. His experience includes fighting for legislation in support of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, advocating for public education in his role as vice president for Save the Children, directing the national Campaign for Healthy Kids, and serving as a board member for Reading Roadmap, a nonprofit focusing on early literacy skills.
Hysell will fight to protect our children as well as our freedoms and civil rights — especially a woman’s right to choose, our right to vote, our right to fair legislative districts, to marriage equality, and to environmental sustainability. He is a collaborative leader who has established partnerships with key allies, including Head Start, pre-K-12 public education and Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He has a record of getting things done.
Hysell is a man of vision, compassion, intelligence and grit. A vote for Hysell is an investment in the future of our state. Please consider voting for Andrew Hysell on Aug. 9.
Linda Leonhart
Madison