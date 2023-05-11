Dear Editor: This isn’t shocking news but the GOP is back at it again. As part of their disastrous budget plan, the House plans to protect wealthy people at the expense of Americans struggling to make ends meet by cutting money from the IRS designed to go after wealthy tax dodgers.
If Congress wants to do something meaningful on taxes (that is not for the wealthy), how about expanding the child tax credit instead? In 2021, Congress expanded the credit to all low-income families and sent it as monthly payments. As a result, child poverty dropped because parents were finally helped out with paying for food, rent, child care and other basic necessities. It turns out poverty is a policy choice. To no one's shock, the Senate let the expansion expire. Not surprisingly, child poverty is on the rise and families are again struggling.
Congress should be protecting children, not wealthy tax cheats. I urge our members of Congress representing Wisconsin to expand the child tax credit to all families with low incomes this year.
Sid Jacob
West Allis