Dear Editor: So Tim Michels has said that if he’s elected as governor everything is on the table with regard to elections up to and including decertifying an election.
He needs to do a few things. He needs to read the U.S. Constitution and the Wisconsin Constitution, which both say you can’t decertify an election. He took an oath to defend the Constitution when he joined the military, but I guess it’s different now that he’s running for governor. He needs to read the oath of office for governor where it vows to defend the U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin Constitution. He’s admitting he’s not going to do that by saying all options are on the table up to decertifying an election. He’s admitting with that statement that he’s not going to defend either constitution if he’s elected to the governors office just to please his master, Donald Trump.
Michels is going to take your right to vote away if he’s elected, and if an election doesn’t go the way he wants it to go. If you don’t see that then you are blind to the truth about him.
Tim Wagner
Madison