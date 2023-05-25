Dear Editor: Kevin McCarthy and the MAGA people do not want billionaires to pay their fair share of taxes. The former president cut his and other billionaires' taxes and raised the U.S. national debt by $7.8 trillion.
MAGAs do not want the former president and other tax-dodging billionaires to be audited by the IRS. That would force them to pay more in taxes.
President Biden wants tax cheats to be audited and pay their fair share of taxes. The richest 1% of Americans own 63% of the nation's wealth.
Everyone will lose in a MAGA U.S. default or near default. The only karma in the situation is the richest 1% have a lot more to lose in the extreme Kevin McCarthy game of chicken.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
