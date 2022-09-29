Dear Editor: There are more than 300,000 veterans in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers is working to make sure they have access to affordable housing, job training and mental health services. Evers started a Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity to find ways to support the veteran trust fund, affordable health care, post-service education and more.
Evers worked with the Legislature to provide $30 million in support of veterans in his first budget. He provided funding to Wisconsin nonprofits supporting veterans and their families. He allocated $2 million to the Veterans Chamber of Commerce to support veteran-owned small businesses. His administration made a seamless transition to the 988 system, providing an easily accessible crisis hotline. On top of all that, he cut taxes by $40 million for active duty service members.
In his second term, Evers will do even more for veterans. He has already proposed a new tax credit for veterans and surviving spouses to help with property taxes. He will take the ideas and initiatives generated from the blue ribbon commission and get real results for veterans.
Tony Evers has been and will keep doing the right thing for Wisconsin veterans.
William Fletcher, Dean Sauers, Dan Naylor, Thomas Orput, Tina Smith, Bill Burling, Denny Smith, Joe Roberts, Deb McGrath, Bill Schalk, Herman Ross