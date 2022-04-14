Dear Editor: Thank God for Gov. Tony Evers. The bills he vetoed seem to have a single purpose: to push Wisconsin into a dark age of anti-science, single-party rule.
I don’t live in Wisconsin anymore; I live in a state that has not gerrymandered government into a dysfunctional nightmare. We don’t try to delist T and E species or worse, hunt them. Our fish and game structure is not made impotent by the refusal of Walker appointees to leave.
I applaud to efforts of the Capital Times to support progressive ideas.
Terry Raettig
Olympia, Washington