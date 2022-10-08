Dear Editor: Are you paying attention?
Sen. Ron Johnson wants to end Social Security and Medicare.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels has stated he wholeheartedly agrees with the 1849 Wisconsin law which bans all abortions — regardless of rape, incest or the health of the mother. (You would be smart to question his recent shift in messaging.)
The Republicans in Wisconsin passed more than 140 extreme bills in the last session, some of which would have dramatically restricted our ability to vote. Fortunately, Gov. Tony Evers protected us and our democracy with his veto pen. We won’t be so lucky if Republicans gain a veto-proof majority in the Wisconsin Legislature.
It is common for the midterm elections not to bring out large numbers of voters. There are voters known as marginally interested or unmotivated who sit on the sidelines.
If you are such a voter, please know we need you on Nov. 8. Please pay attention. The Republicans are hoping you don’t.
Susan Knower
Baraboo