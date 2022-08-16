Dear Editor: I’m a student at Edgewood College in Madison. When you’re 20 years old like I am, you’re supposed to focus on building your future, but the climate crisis has me worrying about whether I’ll have a future.
A livable future is actively threatened both globally and locally. In Wisconsin, the Canadian oil company Enbridge is seeking to expand its Line 5 pipeline. Line 5 carries toxic tar sands oil through northern Wisconsin, violating Indigenous treaty rights and putting our land, waterways and climate at risk. If the Wisconsin DNR grants Enbridge the permits it needs to expand the pipeline, not only could we lose access to clean drinking water, but we will be that much closer to a fatal climate catastrophe.
The decision ultimately rests with the Evers administration. I urge the administration to deny Enbridge the needed permits and to shut down Line 5. Wisconsin has a chance to take a step forward. Our state can serve as a model for other states by prioritizing people over dirty oil pipelines and preserving a habitable world for us and future generations. We all deserve clean water. We all deserve a future.
Abbey Brooks
Madison