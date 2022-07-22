Our small business is our passion — we love that we’re able to handcraft our small batch artisan foods from our kitchen right here in the heart of Madison, using Midwest products whenever possible.
In Wisconsin, small businesses and small business owners are thriving — boosting the economy, creating jobs, spurring growth and building new opportunities for the communities they serve. As the husband-and-wife duo behind The Quince and Apple Company, we’re grateful for Gov. Tony Evers’ investments in small businesses and for continuing to do the right thing.
Evers directed nearly a billion dollars in grants and economic relief to tens of thousands of small businesses — and it’s likely you’ll know many of them in your own community. One program that’s been particularly impactful is the Main Street Bounceback program, which has helped over 5,200 small businesses open brick-and-mortar locations on Main Streets in all 72 counties — not only creating new jobs, but revitalizing downtown areas.
This kind of investment can change a community overnight.
From La Crosse to Madison, Washburn to Waukesha, and in communities in every corner of the state, Evers’ small business programs are powering an economic renaissance and establishing Wisconsin as the small business powerhouse of the Midwest. In Dane County alone, 274 new small businesses have opened thanks to the Main Street Bounceback program.
Last year, Evers worked with both parties to deliver nearly half a billion dollars in tax cuts for small businesses, one of the largest small business tax cuts in Wisconsin history and a massive win for small businesses like ours.
Small businesses are the heart of our communities. When we grow, everyone in Wisconsin benefits. Small business owners like us want commonsense solutions to the issues facing our state, and we’re proud to support Evers because he’s doing the right thing for small businesses and Wisconsin.
Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld
Madison