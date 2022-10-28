Dear Editor: I was never so happy when I didn’t have to join AFSCME and fund a multi-million-dollar PAC that only helped fund Jim Doyle campaigns for governor.
Did your editorial writer ("Tony Evers has earned a second term," Oct. 19) forget about Evers’ dismal failures while in Wisconsin’s Deptartment of Public Instruction? When this hack was unable to win election to the superintendent’s position on 2001, he was appointed to the deputy superintendent position, where he sat until 2009. In 2009, he finally won election as superintendent of public instruction and oversaw one of the biggest declines in student achievement and progress in Wisconsin’s history. Now that he's governor, Wisconsin has scored at the bottom of the pile regarding the disparities between minority students and white students. This is the second worst in the U.S., with Washington, D.C., being the number-one bottom feeder.
Ever turns 71 on Nov. 5. He deserves a first-term retirement, not reelection, on Nov. 8.
Tom Barth
Milwaukee