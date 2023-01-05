Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers on his inauguration day once again rejected the Wisconsin tradition of accepting his oath before the statue of this state's greatest leader, Sen. Robert M. "Fighting Bob" La Follette.
Former Gov. Scott Walker prominently broke this tradition because of his loathing of La Follette's legacy and policies. Evers chooses to follow in the footsteps of Walker instead of La Follette.
Capital Times publisher Paul Fanlund devoted a recent column to Evers with the headline "Tony Evers becomes a worthy heir to 'Fighting Bob.'" Not a worthy heir if the governor won't stand with La Follette on his inauguration day.
The tradition of the governor taking their oath by La Follette's statue does not mean every governor idolizes La Follette, but they do it out of respect for La Follette's legacy. Many Republican governors like Tommy Thompson stood before La Follette's statue out of respect and the notion some of their own reforms were in the La Follette tradition. Who wouldn't want to be associated to the most famous person in Wisconsin political history? Tony Evers.
Evers is also known as the education governor. Evers should be out front educating about the significance of La Follette to Wisconsin government and history. Instead, Evers backs away from this knowledge and legacy of La Follette. This lack of respect by Evers to state tradition and the historic leadership of Robert "Fighting Bob" La Follette is a travesty.
Bob Hunt
Lodi