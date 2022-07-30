Dear Editor: Daily military fighter jets screaming over my east-side home remind me that nuclear-capable F-35s are coming to Madison soon. And as the war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, the risk of an accidental escalation and nuclear confrontation are more real than most of us imagine.
Now more than ever, we must call for an end to nuclear weapons so that we can survive on this earth. Madison will have a family-friendly event, Lanterns for Peace, to remember the victims of the only wartime atom bomb attacks: the 1945 U.S. bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.
Lanterns for Peace takes place at the Tenney Park shelter and lagoon on Aug. 7 with a program starting at 7:30 p.m. It is organized by the Physicians for Social Responsibility-Wisconsin. Details can be found here.
Attending this event and spreading the word are ways that Madison residents can act to save lives and promote peace.
Barbara Smith
Madison