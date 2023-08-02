Dear Editor: I was disappointed to read Kathleen Otterson's letter to the editor suggesting Evanston, Illinois, resembles a "canyon of ugliness."
It is not uncommon to hear from a small segment of our respective communities about their disdain for density. There is much written about zoning regulation, its impact on housing affordability and its consequences (intended or unintended) on preventing neighborhood diversity. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The “towers” that create these "canyons" quickly lease up and have strong rental rates for their owners — meaning more property tax for our city services.
Density provides the ever-struggling street-level small businesses what they need most: patrons! The "displacement" of smaller buildings is usually at the will of the property owner who is exercising their property rights and their version of the American dream.
There are ways to protect our small businesses and historic buildings. Our respective cities have regulations, city legislative processes and community engagement to help with that. But both communities, Madison and Evanston, continue to have population growth in a region suffering from population shift to the south and west. We need housing units to accommodate that growth and to keep pricing within reach of average Americans.
I invite Otterson to Evanston, once home to Daniel Burnham, to explore our beautiful lake Michigan lakefront, our historic districts, our diverse population, and our unique locally owned businesses. I also suggest she consider what a future Madison looks like with rising housing costs and population decline.
Paul Zalmezak
Evanston, Illinois