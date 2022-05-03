Dear Editor: One of the largest issues that Wisconsin’s education system is currently facing is the academic achievement gap between white students and students of color. In fact, the most recent National Report Card on Education found that Wisconsin has the highest achievement gap in the entire country. A large contributor to this gap is the lack of culturally relevant coursework that reflects the identities of students of color and provides them with a sense of pride and belonging. Thus, it is imperative that we adopt a policy that requires all Wisconsin K-12 public schools to provide ethnic studies courses to its students.
Ethnic studies courses not only create a better understanding of identity, race and equity for all students, but they have also been proven to increase student attendance, cumulative GPA points and total number of credits earned. Many schools throughout our country who have already adopted an ethnic studies requirement have found that they have been an integral part in improving the racial equality and reducing their achievement gaps in their schools.
The Education for Liberation Network is a national coalition for parents, educators and community activists who believe in creating a liberated education for all K-12 students. I urge every reader of this letter to visit their site and join the fight for ethnic studies courses in our public schools so that we can eradicate the injustices in our classrooms that are perpetuating our state’s achievement gaps.
Kara Socha
Madison