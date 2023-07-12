Dear Editor: Recently, I sent an email to Speaker Vos regarding his statements made during and after the 2023-25 budget session.
Vos said he is embarrassed to be an alumni of UW-Whitewater. He stated he and the Republicans will withhold $32 million allocated to the UW System in the budget. Why? He disagrees with the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs that are happening in the UW System.
I sent Vos a link of famous people, from all walks of life, who graduated from UW-Madison and other Wisconsin universities. The alumni have impacted the quality of life for millions of people all over the world.
Vos has greatly benefited from his UW educational experience. His net worth is about $1.6 million. This includes the popcorn business, Robin J. Vos Enterprises, and an ownership stake of $4.8 million in rental properties in Whitewater.
I stated in the email that I am a grateful alumni of the UW System. I had the honor to teach elementary students and Hmong adults who came to the Wausau area. I have learned so much from these students who came from all walks of life — many of them poor and disadvantaged.
At the end of the email, I asked Vos: "Are you grateful for the opportunities you have had? So many of our fellow Wisconsinites haven't had these opportunities. And yet, you have the audacity to say you are ashamed."
Vos also refuses to accept the Medicaid money to expand BadgerCare that would broaden coverage to about 89,700 more Wisconsinites.
As a legislator, Vos receives a salary of $57,408 a year and generous benefits including health care coverage.
How can one man who is speaker of the Assembly have so much control over the lives of about 5 million Wisconsinites? Please contact our Legislators.
Joyce Luedke
Schofield