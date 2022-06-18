Dear Editor: The recent article, "Madison, Dane County partner on clean water efforts at Warner Park Beach," paints efforts to establish a “clean beach corridor” at Warner Park as a success story. If spending $800,000 to filter out cyanobacteria (blue green algae) in this one small spot on Lake Mendota is success, I hate to see how failure is defined.
Both the Renew the Blue Compact, which Mayor Rhodes-Conway just signed, and the Imagine Madison Plan, state that clean lakes require concerted efforts to reduce both agricultural and urban stormwater runoff. Meanwhile, increasing the capacity to channel stormwater runoff directly into the lakes is the modus operandi for street design and replacement in Madison. Furthermore, environmental impact studies are refused by city leadership whenever “they don’t have to” do them, and a few rain gardens here and there are touted as the green infrastructure meant to mitigate stormwater runoff, which contributes to lake contamination.
This project and similar ones in place or planned offer city leaders an excuse to continue harmful environmental practices while acting like they care about the health of our local lakes. We need new leadership that genuinely cares about our natural resources and is serious about pursuing large-scale, high- impact approaches to prevent, rather than react to, lake contamination.
Kristen Slack
Madison