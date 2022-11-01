Dear Editor: Now we have seen exactly what the “New Republicans” are prepared to do to the rest of us, and they don’t even care what damage they have already wrought, thanks to Donald Trump.
Last week, a deranged man went to the Pelosi’s home and broke in using a large hammer, only to discover that Nancy wasn’t there, just her 82-year-old husband of some 50 years, sound asleep until this madman decided to wake him up so they could “wait for Nancy to come home.” What he would have done when she eventually showed up, no one can fathom, but he did come very close to killing her husband with his hammer, although Mr. Pelosi managed to dial 911 on his cell-phone while the addled “42-year-old” blabbered about how they would “both wait there until Nancy came home.”
By some miracle, Mr. Pelosi survived a damaged skull and several broken bones in his hands, according to the police who managed to get there barely in time to save his life.
Lacking any understanding of why anyone would do this in the first place, I'm wondering: “How much more of this nonsense from a 76-year-old ex-president who lost his bid for a second term will we all have to put up with?
I, for one, have already had more than enough.
Bill Corse
Eau Claire