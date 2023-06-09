Dear Editor: In the early 2000s, we were visiting our daughter in Valdosta, Georgia, which was then known as the high school football capital in that football-crazy SEC state.
While walking there we came across the local high school football field. It was impressive with what appeared to be luxury boxes. For a high school field!
Next to it was the local public high school. At that time they had extra classrooms in mobile homes. We were struck by the obvious priority: high school football had better facilities than the high school. It bothered us, but we believed we lived where education facilities were more important than sports facilities.
Well, 20 years later, apparently Wisconsin is now like Georgia; football means more than education.
Our Republican-led Legislature is embarrassing Wisconsin in many ways, and now this added insult: the refusal to fund a new engineering building on the UW campus. Education is of the highest priority. Sports should be subordinate to it.
I hope our Legislature revisits correcting this putting education where it belongs: ahead of sports.
Joe Boucher
Madison