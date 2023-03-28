Dear Editor: The Cap Times did not do its homework in endorsing John Guequierre for District 19 alder.
I was particularly disturbed at this week’s candidate forum when Guequierre publicly admitted changing his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat just a few days ago. His opponent, Kristen Slack, has actively been a progressive Democrat for more than 30 years.
I also challenge your endorsement’s assertion that Guequierre is “intensively focused” on the unique concerns of the 19th District. I have been very actively involved in the district’s politics for the past year and never even heard of him until he declared his candidacy.
He may take a detail-oriented approach to infrastructure issues, as you claim, but the flooding and sewer improvements he promoted at the candidate forum were totally inconsistent with views expressed by the vast majority of Spring Harbor residents. How do I know our neighborhood consensus on infrastructure issues? Because Kristen Slack conducted several professional surveys last year that identified residents’ goals for public works in the area. She did what an alder is supposed to do.
Indeed, Slack has devoted hundreds of hours to involving local residents in the process of improving a lakeside neighborhood that happily welcomes residents from all over Madison. Guequierre was nowhere to be found in the process. If the Cap Times really wants to support a progressive candidate who knows how to involve and represent people, the paper should immediately change its endorsement to Kristen Slack.
Jeff Bauer
Madison