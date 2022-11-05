Dear Editor: End cash bail? Is that so scary to Republicans that they need to turn someone who advocates the end of cash bail into some kind of a monster?
Remember the nearly 700 insurrectionists who were charged with crimes of violence, including sedition? Most of them did not stay in jail pending trial, did they? No, of course they didn't. They scare me more than any other violence-prone members of our society, which is supposed to be civil but isn't with them roaming the streets.
So why did they get to maintain their lives, their livelihoods, their freedom and wander outside? Because, Republicans, our Constitution provides that people who are charged with a crime are presumed innocent. They get to stay out of jail until conviction, and then even longer until they go to sentencing. This is now just happening for some of them, but until they are convicted and sentenced, they stay free — unless they are deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others or are a flight risk. People with money get to stay free until sentencing.
What about everybody else? Well, if they don't have the money and cash bail is required for release, they stay in jail. They lose their livelihoods and their freedom for the mere inability to pay bail. Where is the presumption of innocence then?
It is not a monstrous idea to end cash bail. It is an attempt to equalize the system of justice.
Deborah Elsas
Madison