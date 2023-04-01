Dear Editor: I share Peter Cannon’s concerns about dark money in local elections. The solution is changing the laws that allow unlimited, anonymous spending by independent groups.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has put together several steps to this end.
We also need to elect progressive local leaders who understand this issue and are willing to speak up. Several local candidates, including my alder, Jael Currie, are unequivocal in their opposition to out-of-control campaign spending. These local candidates have no control over what groups like the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin do under existing state and federal law.
But they can and will continue to speak out and support efforts to change these laws.
Jacob C. Wright
Dane County Board supervisor, District 17