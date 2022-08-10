Dear Editor: It’s time to rethink Wisconsin’s ban on red-light cameras and automated enforcement.
Driving has become more perilous over the last several years. In 2021, 42,915 people died from motor vehicle accidents, a 10.5% increase in the fatality rate since 2020, and the highest one-year increase ever recorded. Along with an increase in deaths, there has been an increase in injuries, with 4.8 million injuries in 2020 alone. The difference is even starker in Dane County: Motor vehicle accidents killed 25 people in 2019; that jumped to 47 in 2021.
Pedestrians and bicyclists are especially at risk from motor vehicle accidents, and pedestrian fatalities increased 53% from 2009 to 2018.
As a downtown resident and frequent pedestrian, I have seen a significant uptick in the number of people running red lights. A recent AAA survey found that 26% of respondents reporting running a red light within the last 30 days. Nationally, over 115,000 people were injured in 2020 in crashes involving running red lights. Red-light cameras can help reduce injuries and accidents. An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study found that red light cameras reduced the fatalities related to running red lights by 21% in large cities. Fatal crashes of all types decreased by 14% at signalized intersections.
Madison prides itself on being a walkable city, and many pedestrians fill the downtown and campus streets. However, we must continue to prioritize safety. It’s time for Wisconsin to reverse its ban on automated red-light cameras.
Angela Janis
Madison