Dear Editor: In one of the silliest ironies in modern American life, teachers and nurses are leaving their professions on a massive scale, but our institutional power structure is incapable of retaining them. It should be easy. Pay them. Provide them with decent working conditions. Listen to them. Respect them.

In a mass system human activity is organized in bureaucracies and associations of various kinds. They can conduct their activities in a democratic manner or not, depending on how power is manifested. Typically a bureaucracy is organized in an authoritarian manner, with power exercised in a top-down, descending structure, with workers in direct public contact having the least power. Without a countervailing power the front-line workers toil at the whims and convenience of the authority at hand.

In Wisconsin there used to be a balance. Teachers and nurses had unions. Then came Scott Walker. His Act 10 constrained public sector unions, removing their countervailing power. He had his Legislature enacted a right-to-work law, further hindering unions in Wisconsin. The real motivation for this was to disenfranchise a voting constituency, which tended to vote for Democrats. Eliminate the opposition and you guarantee winning elections for the indefinite future.

So we have a surreal impasse. Publicly funded hospitals and schools are institutionally incapable of retaining employees, and the funding public suffers. There is a way out of this. Remove Walker's legislative Republicans and repeal Act 10 and the right-to-work law. This can be done by defeating them in the next fair election.

John Hamilton

Madison

