Dear Editor: More than 25% of the labor force in the U.S. — about 41 million Americans — is employed in public service. These health care and frontline workers, teachers and community servants perform essential work. Yet many carry a student loan burden.
The federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program helps 501(c)3 and public service employees obtain direct student loan forgiveness on their balance after making 120 payments. However, PSLF is confusing, and many people don’t know they’re eligible.
As of November 2020, 1.4 million student loan borrowers worked for PSLF-eligible employers, just 21% applied, and only 0.3% were approved.
A limited PSLF waiver expands the pool of potentially eligible borrowers but is only available until Oct. 31, 2022, and many don’t know about it. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the most recent average amount of PSLF forgiveness is a life-changing $64,698 per borrower.
Recognizing the waiver’s significance, Ascendium offered its Attigo student loan support, free for a year, to philanthropic partner United Way of Dane County. Through Attigo, employees and agency partners’ employees can obtain trustworthy student loan counseling and resources to access the waiver and maneuver through student loan challenges.
Nonprofit and public service organizations have a harder time competing for top talent — especially in a tight labor market. Providing employees with trustworthy student loan guidance to help obtain benefits like PSLF levels the playing field.
Data shows that 96% of student loan borrowers put off at least one major life or financial milestone due to student debt. It’s important to get the word out to every hospital, school district, government entity and nonprofit that this is the time to help employees obtain what could be life-altering student loan forgiveness.
Are you a PSLF-qualifying organization? If so, I encourage you to provide support for your employees.
Beth Erickson
Madison