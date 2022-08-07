Letters logo

Dear Editor: The GOP stands for fascism, racism, bigotry and clearly wants our democracy to crumble. The scale-tipping is due to the fact that they invited Hungary’s “Christian nationalist” leader Viktor Orbán to their CPAC convention, the gathering of Trump goons, and they gave him a standing ovation.

In him they are seeing what this country would turn into if the Trump cult continues and actually wins. Hungry is one of the poorest nations on Earth, where the people have no rights and it’s authoritarian rule. The GOP has bastardized the words patriot, freedom, the flag and most of all Christianity. 

Kevin Smith

Neillsville

