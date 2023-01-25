Dear Editor: Electrify everything.
An oversimplification, to be sure, but a handy phrase to keep in mind if we're trying to reach net-zero emissions and limit the damage caused by global warming. What does that mean, and how would it help?
Common household appliances — think about your furnace, your stove, your clothes dryer, a generator — most commonly run on fossil fuels, like natural gas. Taken as a whole and extrapolated to our country or the world, these are truly massive sources of the exact kind of particles that are leading to our warming climate and subsequent environmental destruction and violent, and often deadly, extreme weather events.
How would electrifying everything help? If we replace all of those items above with an electric version, isn't that still running off fossil fuels at the source, the power plant? In some cases, this is absolutely true. But momentum shifts are happening to change this.
Our electricity sources are becoming cleaner. Massive solar installations, rooftop solar, offshore wind projects — more and more clean energy projects are coming online, shifting the power mix off fossil fuels and onto renewables.
Similarly, concentrating fossil fuel demand at the source (i.e. the power plant) rather than combusting it at home also allows for the advantage of being able to capture some of the emissions at the source, as existing power plants work to become more efficient and limit or recapture some emission release.
Electrify everything.
Nathan Dombeck
Janesville