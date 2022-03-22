Dear Editor: Every day, thousands of Madison children are exposed to dangerous diesel pollution on the way to and from school. Diesel exhaust is a known carcinogen linked to serious health problems, including lung cancer, asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia.
The good news is that electric buses are ready to roll. In the coming months, billions of federal dollars will become available for school districts to access clean, electric buses.
But cleaner air isn’t the only benefit of electric buses. A new report from Wisconsin Environment reveals how the powerful batteries inside electric school buses can strengthen the electrical grid and speed the transition to renewable energy.
School buses are mostly used during short, specific periods. When not in use, electric school buses could absorb renewable energy from the grid when available and then release it when demand is high. This helps provide backup power to intermittent renewables like solar and wind.
Switching to electric school buses is a win for our children’s health, schools and the environment. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was a great start towards funding school bus electrification, but it can’t stop there. To ensure that all Wisconsin schools can reap the benefits of electric school buses, Congress needs to invest more in these clean vehicles by passing a federal climate package.
Eve Lukens-Day
Wisconsin Environment & Environment America