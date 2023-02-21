Dear Editor: When my wife experienced her first pregnancy she went for a checkup.
The doctor performed a pap smear and botched it. Shortly after this procedure my wife started spotting (bleeding). She was losing the baby. Since my wife was anemic she was in serious trouble. A few days later she ended up in the hospital where a D&C was performed.
Today there are politicians who want to tell medical schools what they can and cannot teach. There are politicians who want to tell doctors what they can and cannot do regarding women’s health.
If the doctors at the Fort Atkinson hospital had not been properly trained or if they were facing prison for taking care of a women with reproductive issues, my wife could have died. She would never, later, have given birth to two sons. She would not have been able to complete a 32-year career as a teacher in the Fort Atkinson School District.
The next two elections, 2022 and 2024, will be pivotal in determining what medical freedom women have in the future. Your vote will matter! You are responsible for what medical freedom women have in the future.
Jim Pick
Fort Atkinson