Dear Editor: True Republicans must be secretly cheering the election of the most clearly worthy Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Once gerrymandering is abandoned, the Republican Party will have to field respectable and qualified candidates instead of the embarrassing power-hungry money-grubbing clown show they currently have in the Legislature. That will enable other voters to once again vote Republican without having to hold their noses.
It may be the end of an era, but one that is long overdue.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg