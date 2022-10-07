Dear Editor: I’m a homeschooling mom on intense meds for MS. Since I’m still in my fertile years, I know the meds that keep me functional could have a devastating impact on development.
A year ago, if my birth control failed, I’d be able to get an abortion pill through my primary doc and could follow up with my insurance nurse helpline, doctor or urgent care if there were any problems or questions.
Wisconsin has since gone back to 1849 laws.
The doctors and clinics providing pregnancy related care can’t help now. They want to help, but medical licenses are on the line and legal issues could be serious. My primary care physician can’t help, but she’d remind me I have family in Illinois. Their clinics can’t help everyone, and I may have to get down there without much notice. That would be disruptive for Dad and our homeschool routine.
I’m already thankful I’m not really pregnant today, but I do worry about it.
This would be a lot easier and safer if I were with my doctor. Please let me stay with my doctor, and don’t make me move out of Wisconsin.
Can we take a break from the guys that want to grab us by the p***y and criminalize our uteruses, and elect those who trust doctors and patients?
Hint: It’s Tony Evers, Mandala Barnes, Josh Kaul and many others who support reproductive rights.
Suzanne Pearson
Cottage Grove