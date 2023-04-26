Dear Editor: Much opinion has been written about the ugly state Supreme Court election and how this could be a sign Supreme Court justices should be appointed and not elected.
Editor emeritus Dave Zweifel wrote a column emphasizing how as outside spending on court races has increased the ugliness also has increased.
The money increased again in these contests significantly since the state Legislature in 2015 allowed almost unlimited spending, which impacted the recent election.
There are other ways to avoid a debacle like this than giving up the people's right to vote.
Issues like abortion and legislative redistricting are ones the state Legislature should address. For instance, the Legislature could give the Wisconsin Election Commission the task of redistricting. Or when issues such as abortion are at an impasse the people of the state could vote on the issue via referendum, as many states such as Michigan have done. Gov. Tony Evers proposed such a referendum in his campaign for governor.
These referendums are done by the people literally petitioning their government for the right to vote on the issue. A specified number of signatures are needed to place the issue on the ballot. Then all the campaign money is spent on the issue itself, not on an individual candidate.
Campaign spending must be reduced by legislative law (or referendum by the people). Unlimited money has corrupted elections, not the people's vote.
Another way to select all elected positions, judges included, is ranked voting. All four original candidates for Supreme Court (Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz) would be on one ballot. With limited spending, unlike today, this would be a fairer and transparent process for voters to select a Supreme Court justice.
Taking away the people's right to vote on judicial candidates is not the answer.
Bob Hunt
Lodi