Dear Editor: Big changes are coming to how we generate electric power and how we push our cars and trucks down the road.
The move to renewable energy is underway. Driving north and south from Spooner on U.S. 53 takes you past large solar farms. Every state now has the obligation and opportunity to come up with a plan for locating EV charging stations to be built with money from the recently passed infrastructure bill. A number of bills relating to wind, solar and EV charging have been introduced in our state Legislature. The city of Madison, UW Health System, Waupaca Foundry, Kohl’s, Harley-Davidson and Johnson Controls have all committed to 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.
All these changes come with challenges. Consider one example: EV batteries. Currently, EV batteries require lithium and cobalt. Mining these elements can be dangerous and dirty. These batteries are over 90% recyclable, but right now mining is cheaper, dollar-wise, than to recycle. Mining anything has health and environmental impacts. So what do we do, just give up on developing battery storage and keep burning fossil fuels? Or strive to build a better battery and develop better recycling methods?
Similar challenges exist with any number of issues related to emissions reduction efforts, but the fact remains that change is coming. As citizens and voters, we have the opportunity to get informed about these challenges and weigh in and make your voice heard. RENEW Wisconsin and Midwest Energy News are excellent sources of information about renewable energy legislation in Wisconsin.
Primary election season is upon us and we have an obligation to elect representatives who help Wisconsin lead in the transition to clean energy.
Bruce Keyzer
Sarona