Dear Editor: “I really don’t want to take women back to the Wisconsin of 1849," Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin declared earlier this month at the state Capitol. "I don’t want to leave this generation of women with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had for decades.”
This is a far cry from our other senator, Ron Johnson, who said overturning Roe v. Wade would be “the correct decision.” And while I was moved by Baldwin’s statement, a shiver ran up my spine at the thought of having to live in the 1800s environment where my bodily autonomy as a woman is stripped away and where Roe v. Wade no longer exists.
Low-income women will be disproportionately impacted by an abortion ban due to the costs of transportation and time to travel to access legal abortion care out-of-state. The overturning of Roe would also limit access to life-saving health care for those who undergo high-risk pregnancies or have a miscarriage.
We need to take action this November by supporting candidates who will protect our reproductive rights.
Sara Anderson
Middleton