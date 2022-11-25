Dear Editor: Society has changed. The elderly are being distanced from by their own families.
My friends and I have experienced it, and it is a popular topic among us. We, the baby boomers and beyond, are lonely, depressed and feel displaced. I am not speaking of nursing home and hospital visits or calls, but those of us living independently at home still functioning and some still employed. All the technology is present for a five-minute call, but for a good many of us it does not happen, and it is gut wrenching, and unknown to our families.
The pandemic played a huge part in isolation, but it was present before the pandemic. Extended family lived closer in the past, sometimes under one roof, and no longer do. What we understand is that we love our adult children and grandchildren. We were once building careers, juggling children and child care just like you.
What we ask for is a connection, not being cared for but being cared about. The elderly’s very livelihood depends on touch, hugs, intelligent conversation, sharing of ideas and laughing together. In other words continuing in some small way to be a part of your life and making memories.
We are not angry but making a plea to be a part of one little corner of your lives. All the volunteering, lunches and dinners with friends are not a substitute for the company of the ones we tried to be the best parents and grandparents to.
This is the most opportune time, while we are engaged in a productive life, to share a few minutes together before the real aging challenges come.
Got a minute for coffee, a text or a call? Life is ripe for reconnection and shared memories. Families need to preserve the next generation.
Susan Kennedy
Fitchburg