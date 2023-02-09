Dear Editor: With the need to transition away from fossil fuels, I am glad Madison is putting attention on our bus system now. But it is a pity that some bus riders in Madison will have to walk further to catch a bus, starting in June.
Equity concerns are magnified for elderly and disabled riders in this group who will have to be outdoors longer in bad weather, cross more busy streets, leave home earlier and return later. Wouldn’t we all like to eliminate the disadvantage these riders will experience?
A modest proposal would be to make things fair by removing all parking to a distance of three to four blocks away from homes and businesses, instead of right outside. All travelers would then be equal, walking the same distance to their vehicle. It could be a temporary measure, just until this climate change thing blows over.
Barbara Smith
Madison